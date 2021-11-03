Foreign Ministry clarifies cancellation of Moderna donation by Poland

TU last month took to Facebook to acccuse the ministry of blocking Poland’s donation of Moderna vaccines by refusing to issue a document authorising the university as a representative of the Thai government in order to receive the vaccine donation.

However, ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat on October 27 clarified that the ministry did not have any legal authority to prohibit the university from making deals with foreign agencies or importing vaccines.

Tanee said the ministry responded to the TU via a letter suggesting that the university deal directly with the donor agency. He said nothing in the letter indicated that the ministry disagreed with or was opposed to the donation.