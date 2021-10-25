Foreign Ministry refuses Thammasat Uni request on coordinating Moderna import

Earlier, Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) chairman Boon Vanasin had revealed that Poland would donate 3 million Moderna doses to Thammasat Chaloem Phrakiat Hospital, which would be delivered by the end of October.

The announcement by the THG chairman led to the TU sending a letter to the Foreign Affairs Ministry saying the university could facilitate vaccination checks and coordinate with Polish government agencies to deliver such vaccines to Thailand.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an urgent letter to the rector of TU stating that the ministry is not in a position to cooperate with the vaccine delivery. As the donation was not communicated through official diplomatic channels, therefore, the university is to cooperate directly with the donating organisation in Poland.

The letter suggested that TU should discuss the matter with the Public Health Ministry which is responsible for the importation of the Covid-19 vaccines, including the indemnity. It was also written in the letter that the university is to receive approval from the Moderna vaccine manufacturer to prevent complaints from any party.

