Hospitals to receive 760,000 Moderna doses in Nov, Dec

Association president Chalerm Harnphanich explained that a total 8.6 million Moderna doses would be delivered to Thailand by March next year. Of this lot, 1 million would go to the Thai Red Cross Society and 100,000 to Ramathibodi and Siriraj hospitals.

He also said the association would allocate 40 per cent of 1.9 million doses to hospitals nationwide between November and December, while the remaining 60 per cent would be gradually allocated.

“All Moderna vaccine doses that will be delivered to Thailand are first generation and provides the best immunity against the Covid-19 Delta variant,” Chalerm claimed.