Hospitals to receive 760,000 Moderna doses in Nov, Dec

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma and the official partner of Moderna in Thailand, had earlier confirmed it would deliver 1.9 million Moderna doses to Thailand in the fourth quarter, with 560,000 doses arriving by November 5.
It added that another 6.8 million doses would be delivered in the first quarter of next year.
Association president Chalerm Harnphanich explained that a total 8.6 million Moderna doses would be delivered to Thailand by March next year. Of this lot, 1 million would go to the Thai Red Cross Society and 100,000 to Ramathibodi and Siriraj hospitals.
He also said the association would allocate 40 per cent of 1.9 million doses to hospitals nationwide between November and December, while the remaining 60 per cent would be gradually allocated.
“All Moderna vaccine doses that will be delivered to Thailand are first generation and provides the best immunity against the Covid-19 Delta variant,” Chalerm claimed.
He said people who have already registered for Moderna jabs at private hospitals would receive their jab by queue.
Chalerm added that each Moderna vaccine dose costs THB1,650, which includes the vaccination charge and insurance in case the recipient develops side effects.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
