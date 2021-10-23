Statement from Zuellig Pharma Updates on the first shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand

The company is also on track per the confirmation provided by Moderna to deliver the remaining of the 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand within the fourth quarter of 2021. The other 6.8 million doses are still expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.



To ensure that we bring adequate and consistent supply of vaccines to the people of Thailand, ZP Therapeutics has submitted the documents to register Moderna's US manufacturing site with Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on top of the currently approved manufacturing site on 20 October 2021. As of now, the documents are being considered by the FDA. We are working closely with the FDA for a smooth registration process and will provide further updates in due course.



ZP Therapeutics remains committed to supporting the government of Thailand in achieving their mass COVID-19 vaccination goals by providing COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the people of Thailand.