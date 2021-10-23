Sat, October 23, 2021

life

Statement from Zuellig Pharma Updates on the first shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma and the official partner of Moderna in Thailand, confirms that the first shipment of 560,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna will arrive in Thailand within 5 November 2021, based on the latest schedule provided by Moderna. We had already put into place all measures to pick up and deliver the batch to Thailand as soon as they are made available to us.

The company is also on track per the confirmation provided by Moderna to deliver the remaining of the 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand within the fourth quarter of 2021. The other 6.8 million doses are still expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

To ensure that we bring adequate and consistent supply of vaccines to the people of Thailand, ZP Therapeutics has submitted the documents to register Moderna's US manufacturing site with Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on top of the currently approved manufacturing site on 20 October 2021. As of now, the documents are being considered by the FDA. We are working closely with the FDA for a smooth registration process and will provide further updates in due course.

ZP Therapeutics remains committed to supporting the government of Thailand in achieving their mass COVID-19 vaccination goals by providing COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the people of Thailand.

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

