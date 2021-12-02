Restaurants in Central World, Khaosan areas roar back to life

The atmosphere in both areas was bustling again compared to a few weeks ago when restaurants were instructed to serve alcohol only until 9pm.
Many restaurants have complied with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as setting up checkpoints, providing hand sanitising gels and limiting the number of customers.
Metropolitan Police Division 6 deputy commander Pol Colonel Nitiwat Sansing, who led a team of police and related officials in a survey of restaurants in the Central World area, said 452 visitors tested negative for Covid-19.
He added that the police would continue to create awareness among restaurants in a bid to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.
Meanwhile, a Khaosan restaurant operator said he was glad that the BMA was now allowing them to serve alcohol until 11pm as it would generate additional revenue and attract more customers.
