Restaurants in Central World, Khaosan areas roar back to life

Restaurants in Bangkok’s Central World and Khaosan areas were full of visitors on Wednesday night after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allowed venues to serve alcohol until 11pm.

The atmosphere in both areas was bustling again compared to a few weeks ago when restaurants were instructed to serve alcohol only until 9pm.

 

Many restaurants have complied with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as setting up checkpoints, providing hand sanitising gels and limiting the number of customers.

 

Metropolitan Police Division 6 deputy commander Pol Colonel Nitiwat Sansing, who led a team of police and related officials in a survey of restaurants in the Central World area, said 452 visitors tested negative for Covid-19.

He added that the police would continue to create awareness among restaurants in a bid to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

Meanwhile, a Khaosan restaurant operator said he was glad that the BMA was now allowing them to serve alcohol until 11pm as it would generate additional revenue and attract more customers.

