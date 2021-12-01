Bangkok plans New Year festival and chanting ceremony

“BMA’s Office of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be responsible for organizing the events,” he said. “The events aim to welcome the year 2022 and promote Thai tradition of merit making and Buddhist chanting on New Year Day.”

Chaloemphol added that activities will be held under new normal standard to prevent the spreading of Covid-19. Participants must wear facemasks and strictly follow disease control measures announced by Ministry of Public Health.

BMA will hold an official press conference regarding the events on December 23 from 1.30pm onward at Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

