Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok plans New Year festival and chanting ceremony

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to organize the New Year festival and Buddhist chanting ceremony from December 31 to January 1 at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square in Phra Nakhon district, said Chaloemphol Chotinuchit, deputy BMA permanent secretary on Tuesday.

“BMA’s Office of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be responsible for organizing the events,” he said. “The events aim to welcome the year 2022 and promote Thai tradition of merit making and Buddhist chanting on New Year Day.”

Chaloemphol added that activities will be held under new normal standard to prevent the spreading of Covid-19. Participants must wear facemasks and strictly follow disease control measures announced by Ministry of Public Health.

BMA will hold an official press conference regarding the events on December 23 from 1.30pm onward at Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.
 

