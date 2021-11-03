Fri, November 19, 2021

Bangkok fails to make top 50 listing for Covid safety

Bangkok has been delisted from the top 50 Covid-19 City Safety Ranking Q2/2021 published by London-based analytical agency Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA) in September.

According to the report, 72 cities, including Bangkok, had been analysed in 114 indicators across five categories of pandemic responses: economic resiliency, governance, healthcare, quarantine and vaccinations.

The United Arab Emirates’s Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the second quarter this year with a score of 73.16, followed by Singapore with 71.69 and South Korea’s Seoul with 71.41.

Abu Dhabi was adjudged best city for vaccination rate, Singapore best in economic resilience, Seoul top in healthcare management, Canada’s Ottawa best in government efficiency and China’s Beijing topmost in quarantine efficiency.

 

The DKA said Bangkok faced its greatest crisis in the second quarter this year due to air travel restrictions and quarantine. The analytical agency also pointed out that the city’s economy was fragile even though the country has been reopened to foreign travellers.

