Bangkok fails to make top 50 listing for Covid safety

According to the report, 72 cities, including Bangkok, had been analysed in 114 indicators across five categories of pandemic responses: economic resiliency, governance, healthcare, quarantine and vaccinations.
The United Arab Emirates’s Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the second quarter this year with a score of 73.16, followed by Singapore with 71.69 and South Korea’s Seoul with 71.41.
Abu Dhabi was adjudged best city for vaccination rate, Singapore best in economic resilience, Seoul top in healthcare management, Canada’s Ottawa best in government efficiency and China’s Beijing topmost in quarantine efficiency.
The DKA said Bangkok faced its greatest crisis in the second quarter this year due to air travel restrictions and quarantine. The analytical agency also pointed out that the city’s economy was fragile even though the country has been reopened to foreign travellers.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
