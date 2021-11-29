Mon, November 29, 2021

Bangkok gets a new green lung – the Metro Forest

The 12-rai Metro Forest located on the Eastern fringes of Bangkok is now open for nature lovers to explore and enjoy, provided they book their visit three days in advance.

The forest, funded by the Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT), is approximately 6 kilometres from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Visitors can enjoy 270 species of rare plants and pick up tips on eco-forest plantation and reforestation.

The Metro Forest is divided into three zones, namely forest planting, water source and learning centre.

Groups of no more than 50 people are allowed to enter the forest twice a day – from 9am to noon, and from 1pm to 4pm. Visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times and book their visit three days in advance by calling (02) 136 6380.

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

