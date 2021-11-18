Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more

The Royal Household Bureau has revealed a mock-up of King Rama IX Memorial Park, or Nang Loeng Public Park, under the royal initiative of His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty the Queen. The 279-rai public park in the heart of Bangkok is expected to be completed in 2024.

It will be a source of learning about royal initiatives by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother through the knowledge of forests and natural water systems.

The memorial park will also feature a royal monument of King Rama IX, with design elements such as a pond and a bridge in the shape of the Thai number 9.

279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more 279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more The park reflects the principles of sustainable water management and natural forest with more than 4,500 trees to create a sustainable ecosystem. It will also have exercise equipment, activity areas and various facilities as well as learning centres.

279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more 279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more A part of the park has been designed to help collect water during Bangkok’s flood crisis.

The park was originally a former racecourse.

Related news:

279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more 279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more 279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more

Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.