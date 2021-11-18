279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more

It will be a source of learning about royal initiatives by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother through the knowledge of forests and natural water systems.
The memorial park will also feature a royal monument of King Rama IX, with design elements such as a pond and a bridge in the shape of the Thai number 9.
The park reflects the principles of sustainable water management and natural forest with more than 4,500 trees to create a sustainable ecosystem. It will also have exercise equipment, activity areas and various facilities as well as learning centres.
A part of the park has been designed to help collect water during Bangkok’s flood crisis.
The park was originally a former racecourse.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
