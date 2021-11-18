279-rai King Rama IX Memorial Park will have a sustainable ecosystem, learning centres, activity areas and more

The memorial park will also feature a royal monument of King Rama IX, with design elements such as a pond and a bridge in the shape of the Thai number 9.

The park reflects the principles of sustainable water management and natural forest with more than 4,500 trees to create a sustainable ecosystem. It will also have exercise equipment, activity areas and various facilities as well as learning centres.

A part of the park has been designed to help collect water during Bangkok’s flood crisis.

The park was originally a former racecourse.

Related news: