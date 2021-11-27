Cool temperatures, glorious views draw tourists to Wang Nam Kheow reforestation project

The cool weather is not the only attraction, tourists are also greeted with the view of majestic wild bulls and cows grazing in the fields every morning.
Visitors are required to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures, which include wearing face masks and checking in with the ThaiChana tracing platform.
Since overnight camping is not allowed, tourists generally drive in the early morning and leave in the afternoon.
Phongthep Malachasingha, president of Wang Nam Kheow’s tourism association, said on Saturday that tourists usually start arriving once temperatures start dropping.
“Wang Nam Kheow district will soon hold a marathon along the banks of the Ban San Kam Phaeng Reservoir, which should attract both runners and tourists and boost hotel occupancy in the province,” he said.
Published : November 27, 2021
