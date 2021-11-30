Tue, November 30, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok launches ‘Big Cleaning Day’ to tackle dust particles

At 9pm of Monday (November 29), Bangkok deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn presided over the opening ceremony of “Big Cleaning Day” activity at Victory Monument (Phayathai section) in Ratchathewi district.

“The activity aims to reduce air pollution caused by dust particles in Bangkok by spraying water in the atmosphere as well as cleaning roads and public facilities,” he said. “Officials from Bangkok’s Environment Office and volunteers from other agencies such as Department of Disease Control, Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Police Headquarters, and Pollution Control Department will help clean up major streets in Bangkok including Ratchawithi, Phayathai, and Phahonyothin roads.”

All participants have been encouraged to wear protective gears and maintain social distancing to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 while working.

Chatree also added that Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered Environment Office in all 50 districts to spray water and clean up footpaths in their responsible areas as well as 39 public parks in Bangkok to reduce accumulated dust particles and improve the air quality.

“People must wear facemask when leaving homes and refrain from outdoor activities for extended period,” said Chatree. “Furthermore, people can check for air quality report in Bangkok in real time via website: www.bangkokairquality.com, facebook @air4bangkok and AirBKK mobile application. If you witness pollution sources such as vehicle emitting black smokes, please contact hotline 1555 or 1584.”

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
