Test run of Yellow Line monorail starts now

The monorail will run from Sri Iam station to Samrong terminal station in Samut Prakan and then return to the depot, passing many buzzing districts including Sri Lasalle, Sri Bearing, Thipawan and the Seacon Square and Paradise Park shopping centres.

The Yellow Line is a joint-investment project between Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and Eastern Bangkok Monorail Ltd. It is an elevated mass rapid transit route linking Bangkok’s Lat Phrao to Samut Prakan province. The 30.4-kilometre-long line will have 23 stations and is planned to fully open in mid 2022.

The Yellow Line monorail is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on Lat Phrao Road and around the Airport Rail Link stations. It will also connect with MRT Blue Line at Lat Phrao station and with Airport Rail Link at Lam Sa Li station.

