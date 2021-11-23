Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said also on the agenda is the repair and improvement of the area’s sewage system and underground cabling.

The project is 5.36 per cent complete, and BMA expects the area between Siam Square Soi 3 and Soi 7 to be completed before the end of the year. Meanwhile, work between Siam Square Soi 3 and Ratchadamri Road and from Phya Thai to Ratchadamri Road to be completed before Songkran next year.

This project will serve as a model for other road improvement projects in the capital.