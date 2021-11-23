Tue, November 23, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday morning personally checked out the progress being made in the improvement of Rama I Road from Pathum Wan to Ratchprasong intersections.

The project of improving the capital’s Pathum Wan area was launched on October 1 and should be completed by March 29. The aim is to improve the kerb, footpaths, the road surface and the road’s median strip. The project will also see the installation of 134 smart street lights and fences to prevent accidents. Footpaths will also include Braille blocks and wheelchair ramps for disabled people.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said also on the agenda is the repair and improvement of the area’s sewage system and underground cabling.

The project is 5.36 per cent complete, and BMA expects the area between Siam Square Soi 3 and Soi 7 to be completed before the end of the year. Meanwhile, work between Siam Square Soi 3 and Ratchadamri Road and from Phya Thai to Ratchadamri Road to be completed before Songkran next year.

This project will serve as a model for other road improvement projects in the capital.

 

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Related News

Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi canal walkway will be ready by Christmas, promises Aswin

Bangkok prepares for floods

Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel almost 90% complete

 

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Related News

Published : November 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Suthep’s son, 3 others back in court over Samui forest encroachment case

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Thailand reopening proves to be a massive success

Published : Nov 23, 2021

EGAT invites people to join ‘Mae Moh Festival 2021’ individually and virtually

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Latest News

BGRIM wins five Asian Excellence Awards 2021 Honours recognise corporate excellence in investment, good governance on Asias leading level

Published : Nov 23, 2021

SET falls after rising in the previous day

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Published : Nov 23, 2021

BGRIM acquires majority stake in Vietnamese wind farm, consistent with renewable energy and net-zero carbon emission milestones

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.