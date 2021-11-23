Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

The project of improving the capital’s Pathum Wan area was launched on October 1 and should be completed by March 29. The aim is to improve the kerb, footpaths, the road surface and the road’s median strip. The project will also see the installation of 134 smart street lights and fences to prevent accidents. Footpaths will also include Braille blocks and wheelchair ramps for disabled people.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said also on the agenda is the repair and improvement of the area’s sewage system and underground cabling.
The project is 5.36 per cent complete, and BMA expects the area between Siam Square Soi 3 and Soi 7 to be completed before the end of the year. Meanwhile, work between Siam Square Soi 3 and Ratchadamri Road and from Phya Thai to Ratchadamri Road to be completed before Songkran next year.
This project will serve as a model for other road improvement projects in the capital.
Published : November 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
