Bangkok residents can register for jabs regardless of nationality, number of shots received

“The campaign aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in Bangkok to build herd immunity against Covid-19, especially now that the new Omicron variant has been reported in Thailand,” he said.

“People can register even if they are not Thai, or have received two, one or no jab before. Those who have had Covid-19 can also register for a booster shot provided they have recovered for at least three months.”

The vaccines are being administered at the Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japanese) in Din Daeng district and 11 hospitals: BMA General Hospital, Taksin Hospital, Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, Wetchakarunrasm Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Luang Phor Taweesak Hospital, Lat Krabang Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital, Khlong Sam Wa Hospital and Bangna Hospital.

Those who are interested can register via the QueQ application by scanning the QR Code on the app and choosing your preferred vaccine location. A group of 10 or more can register in a batch by scanning the QR Code for Google Form registration. Vaccines for this group will be provided at the Bangkok Youth Centre only.

Alternately, walk-in registration is also accepted at the centre.

Registration is only for those over 18 years.

An ID card or similar document and certificate of vaccination are also required when receiving the jab.