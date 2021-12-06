Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Bang Sue vaccination centre kicks off new round of Covid-19 jabs from Monday

The Bang Sue Covid-19 vaccination centre has announced that it will administer only Pfizer shots on Monday and that walk-ins can register for their first jab at Gate 1.

The Central Vaccination Centre, located in Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station, has sent SMS notifications to those who had registered for their first, second or third jab.

The centre said it will administer first Pfizer shots only on Monday and Tuesday, and those who have not registered for their second and third shots can do so at Gate 1 from 9am to 4.30pm daily.

Bang Sue vaccination centre kicks off new round of Covid-19 jabs from Monday

Boosters will be provided to those who have taken two jabs of Sinovac or Sinopharm, or have received AstraZeneca shots before July 31.

Those who prefer an AstraZeneca or Sinovac jab can specify at the registration point.

Meanwhile, Moderna shots will be provided to those who have a history of allergy to other vaccines or those who had taken the first jab of Moderna at the Bang Sue vaccination centre.

Foreigners and migrant workers are also eligible and are required to show their passports or pink card at the registration spot.

Related news:

Bang Sue vaccination centre kicks off new round of Covid-19 jabs from Monday

Related News

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.