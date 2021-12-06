Bang Sue vaccination centre kicks off new round of Covid-19 jabs from Monday

The centre said it will administer first Pfizer shots only on Monday and Tuesday, and those who have not registered for their second and third shots can do so at Gate 1 from 9am to 4.30pm daily.

Boosters will be provided to those who have taken two jabs of Sinovac or Sinopharm, or have received AstraZeneca shots before July 31.

Those who prefer an AstraZeneca or Sinovac jab can specify at the registration point.

Meanwhile, Moderna shots will be provided to those who have a history of allergy to other vaccines or those who had taken the first jab of Moderna at the Bang Sue vaccination centre.

Foreigners and migrant workers are also eligible and are required to show their passports or pink card at the registration spot.

