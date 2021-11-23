30 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine to land in Thailand next year

Thailand hopes this lot will include the new formulation Pfizer is developing for children.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the purchase agreement between Pfizer-BioNTech and the Department of Disease Control is being amended to include the new order.
Including this order, Thailand will have bought 60 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech so far, he said.
Published : November 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
