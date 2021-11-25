Tue, December 21, 2021

Bang Sue centre opts for Pfizer, Moderna as main vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna will become the main vaccines at the Bang Sue vaccination centre as more doses of the two vaccines arrive.

The centre will also offer the 1st, 2nd or 3rd doses of Pfizer and Moderna, depending on the type of vaccine allocated for each day.

Meanwhile, people who would like Sinovac and AstraZeneca must call the centre before they arrive.

Children aged 12-18 years will be offered Pfizer only.

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

