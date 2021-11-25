Bang Sue centre opts for Pfizer, Moderna as main vaccines

The centre will also offer the 1st, 2nd or 3rd doses of Pfizer and Moderna, depending on the type of vaccine allocated for each day.
Meanwhile, people who would like Sinovac and AstraZeneca must call the centre before they arrive.
Children aged 12-18 years will be offered Pfizer only.
Published : November 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
