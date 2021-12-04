Free Moderna booster offered for Pathum Thani locals

The booster shot will be available to all Thai nationals above the age of 18 currently living in Pathum Thani. To be eligible, candidates should have received at least two jabs of either Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines 45 days earlier.

Those who have received the vaccine cocktail or other vaccines will not be eligible for the Moderna booster, according to conditions set by the Thai Red Cross Society.

Those interested can register via the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s official Line account by scanning the QR code below.