Free Moderna booster offered for Pathum Thani locals

The booster shot will be available to all Thai nationals above the age of 18 currently living in Pathum Thani. To be eligible, candidates should have received at least two jabs of either Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines 45 days earlier.
Those who have received the vaccine cocktail or other vaccines will not be eligible for the Moderna booster, according to conditions set by the Thai Red Cross Society.
Those interested can register via the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s official Line account by scanning the QR code below.
The authorities are also urging those who have not received a jab yet to book a Sinopharm vaccine, which will be provided between December 14 and 20 at Zeer Rangsit shopping centre.
Applicants can book their shot by filling in a form here or by calling (02) 430 6695.
Related News
Rescue officials coax troubled mother off bridge in Pathum Thani
Huge turnout for free Covid testing in Pathum Thani
Pathum Thani zooms in on two markets after proactive testing finds 50 cases
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021