Huge turnout for free Covid testing in Pathum Thani

Tests were being conducted in Lam Luk Ka district by the National Health Security Office (NHSO) with cooperation with the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control and Mahidol University's Faculty of Medical Technology.

According to media reports, people were waiting at the stadium since 8pm on Sunday.

Testing stations have been set up at three locations, namely Thupatemee Stadium, Rajamangala National Stadium and Government Centre Building B.

The fourth testing station at Air Defense Artillery Division's football stadium will be opened on July 14.