Thailand’s first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine to be adjusted to fight against Omicron

The Baiya vaccine uses a genetically engineered tobacco extract to trigger an immune response against Covid-19.

“The first generation of Baiya vaccine has already been injected in volunteers aged between 18 to 60 and nobody has shown any severe side effects so far. We are now waiting for the result of immunity stimulation among recipients,” he said.

“The second generation of the vaccine has been further improved in terms of immunity stimulation and human trials should begin in January.

“Once the results are out, researchers will choose between these two formulae before entering phase two of human trials, which should start in March on a larger group of candidates,” he added.