Fri, December 10, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine to be adjusted to fight against Omicron

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s first plant-based Covid-...

The locally-made Baiya Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently undergoing human trials, can be adjusted to fight against the Omicron variant, Dr Waranyu Pooncharoen, co-founder and chief technology officer of Baiya Phytopharm, said on Thursday.

The Baiya vaccine uses a genetically engineered tobacco extract to trigger an immune response against Covid-19.

“The first generation of Baiya vaccine has already been injected in volunteers aged between 18 to 60 and nobody has shown any severe side effects so far. We are now waiting for the result of immunity stimulation among recipients,” he said.

“The second generation of the vaccine has been further improved in terms of immunity stimulation and human trials should begin in January.

“Once the results are out, researchers will choose between these two formulae before entering phase two of human trials, which should start in March on a larger group of candidates,” he added.

Thailand’s first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine to be adjusted to fight against Omicron

“Virus mutation does not always mean that existing vaccines will become ineffective,” Waranyu added.

“Our researchers are testing the vaccine’s efficiency in animals infected with the Omicron variant and will adjust the protein formula of the vaccine to make it more responsive against the new variant.

“The process will not take long as only parts of the tobacco gene need to be altered, while the manufacturing process will remain largely the same,” he said.

The company is expected to launch the vaccine by the end of next year in Asia’s first plant-based vaccine factory located in Chulalongkorn University. The facility is capable of producing as many as 5 million doses per month or up to 60 million doses per year.

Related News

Thai-made Baiya vaccine enters 1st human trial this month

More volunteers needed to test Baiya Vaccine Phase 1

Thai start-up making ‘good progress’ on Covid vaccine

Related News

Published : December 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No masks with valves allowed on domestic flights: CAAT

Published : Dec 10, 2021

International flights increase 10 per cent since November

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Thailand recorded 4,193 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Friday.

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Cold to cool weather with morning fog in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Latest News

Biden stresses U.S. support for Ukraine in call with its president

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Republicans help clear the way for Senate vote on bipartisan deal to avert debt ceiling crisis

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Thailand’s first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine to be adjusted to fight against Omicron

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Macrons big plans for the E.U. presidency sound a lot like a French reelection bid

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.