Narathiwat local begs insurgents to spare rangers after 2 injured in Saturday bombing

A villager in Narathiwat’s Rusoh district is calling on insurgents to stop attacking rangers because it causes difficulties for local residents.

Zulkiphli Benjamat, 52, issued this statement on Monday after two rangers, who were protecting monks while they were collecting alms, were injured from a bomb explosion on December 11.

The bomb was reportedly hidden inside a bin next to an oil vending machine and set off remotely. The rangers are being treated at Rusoh Hospital.

Zulkiphli, who lives near where the explosion took place, was getting ready to drive his son to a job training session in Phatthalung.

“I ran into my house as soon as I heard the bomb,” he said. “My wife and son rushed to hug me because I was standing too close to the bombing site.”

Zulkiphli said he is still agitated even though he has been reassured by officials from different agencies who came to collect information. His car has also been picked up by the insurance company to evaluate damages.

“I want to call on administrative officials to tighten measures to take care of people because this is the second time that a bomb has been exploded in this area,” he said.

“I also call on the insurgents to stop attacking rangers as it causes trouble for local people.”

On Monday, the press reported that officials have repaired the telecommunication system and electric pole that were damaged by the explosion. Soldiers have also set up a barrier at the mouth of Soi Ruam Mit where several explosions have taken place.

