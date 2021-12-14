Narathiwat local begs insurgents to spare rangers after 2 injured in Saturday bombing

The bomb was reportedly hidden inside a bin next to an oil vending machine and set off remotely. The rangers are being treated at Rusoh Hospital.

Zulkiphli, who lives near where the explosion took place, was getting ready to drive his son to a job training session in Phatthalung.

“I ran into my house as soon as I heard the bomb,” he said. “My wife and son rushed to hug me because I was standing too close to the bombing site.”

Zulkiphli said he is still agitated even though he has been reassured by officials from different agencies who came to collect information. His car has also been picked up by the insurance company to evaluate damages.

“I want to call on administrative officials to tighten measures to take care of people because this is the second time that a bomb has been exploded in this area,” he said.

“I also call on the insurgents to stop attacking rangers as it causes trouble for local people.”