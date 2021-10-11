Pattani police patrol car bombing injures 5

The police patrol car was attacked while it was doing its rounds under a bridge.
Initial investigation on Monday showed that the bomb had been hidden in a small gas tank and triggered via radio communication.
The authorities believe the attack was in retaliation to a suspected insurgent being killed in a recent gunfight with police in Narathiwat.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
