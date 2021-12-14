Air quality in Bangkok, other regions of Thailand improving

The PM2.5 (dust particles measuring 2.5 microns in diameter) readings in different regions of the country are:
• Greater Bangkok: 23 to 40 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m3)
• North: 14 to 30μg/m3
• Northeast: 12 to 38μg/m3
• Central region and West: 23 to 37μg/m3
• East: 13 to 34μg/m3
• South: 8 to 16μg/m3
The Pollution Control Department, meanwhile, has warned that PM2.5 levels in Greater Bangkok will be high from Thursday to Saturday, but will improve from Sunday to next Tuesday.
Residents can monitor the quality of air via the websites Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com or the Air4Thai and AirBKK applications.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021