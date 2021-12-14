Air quality in Bangkok, other regions of Thailand improving

The PM2.5 (dust particles measuring 2.5 microns in diameter) readings in different regions of the country are:



• Greater Bangkok: 23 to 40 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m3)

• North: 14 to 30μg/m3

• Northeast: 12 to 38μg/m3

• Central region and West: 23 to 37μg/m3

• East: 13 to 34μg/m3

• South: 8 to 16μg/m3