Thailand’s cool, dry winter brings back PM2.5 pollution woes

The World Health Organisation recommends that PM2.5 should be no higher than 25 micrograms per millilitre of air. Thailand, however, sets this level at 50mcg.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that measure 2.5 microns or less in diameter and are fine enough to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, causing throat and lung irritation. It can also affect people with breathing difficulties.

Suwanchai said the PM2.5 level is likely to rise further at the end of this month, due to weak winds. However, he said, stronger winds from the South China Sea mid this month should ease the situation in the upper Northeast as well as Bangkok and nearby areas for a while.

The poll showed that most people are worried about PM2.5 damaging their health, while 80 per cent said they feared long-term damage. Meanwhile, 70 per cent said they knew where to find information about PM2.5 levels.