Thu, December 09, 2021

in-focus

Thai man, 41, is likely countrys fourth Omicron case

A 41-year-old Thai man who arrived from Congo under the Test & Go programme is likely to be the fourth Omicron case in Thailand, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The man's Covid-19 test result is expected in 1-2 days. He had reportedly received two AstraZeneca jabs.

 

The ministry also confirmed that two Thai female translators, who arrived in the kingdom after attending meetings in Nigeria on November 28, have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Marine Department improving Chonburi beaches to promote tourism, water sports

Published : Dec 09, 2021

47 per cent of Thais worried about Omicron outbreak

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Pink Line monorail begins first day of testing

Published : Dec 09, 2021

New vacancies at The Nation

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Latest News

Marine Department improving Chonburi beaches to promote tourism, water sports

Published : Dec 09, 2021

47 per cent of Thais worried about Omicron outbreak

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Pink Line monorail begins first day of testing

Published : Dec 09, 2021

New vacancies at The Nation

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.