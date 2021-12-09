Thai man, 41, is likely countrys fourth Omicron case

The man's Covid-19 test result is expected in 1-2 days. He had reportedly received two AstraZeneca jabs.
The ministry also confirmed that two Thai female translators, who arrived in the kingdom after attending meetings in Nigeria on November 28, have tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
