American tourist brings Omicron to Thailand

At a press conference, the ministry said the patient was a US national who had taken a flight to Thailand from Spain. The patient underwent the first Covid-19 test on November 30, but the second test on Friday traced the infection down to the Omicron variant.
Published : December 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
