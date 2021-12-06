Tue, December 07, 2021

life

No deaths from Omicron yet, WHO says

  • life
Though the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in at least 38 countries, nobody has died from it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

However, WHO warned that the highly-infectious Omicron strain will affect the global economic recovery.

“The Omicron variant pushed the total number of Covid-19 infections in Africa above the 3 million level,” WHO said.

“It will take at least a week to identify how the Omicron variant spreads, if it can develop severe symptoms and the treatment efficacy plan in the long term.”

WHO also predicted that more than half of the Covid-19 patients in Europe will be infected with Omicron in the next two to three months.

