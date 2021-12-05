Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

No sign of Omicron in South of Thailand, government says

No Omicron infections have been found in Thailand’s southern provinces, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Saturday.

Tests were widely conducted in the provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat after a student returning from South Africa tested positive in Malaysia.

However, the person has been quarantined and all close contacts are being monitored and tested, Malaysian authorities say.

As for calls to reopen the Thai-Malaysia border, Ratchada said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is considering the proposal and will come up with a solution after its meeting on December 13.

Related News

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.