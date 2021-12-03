Thailand’s ‘winter’ brings cool temperatures and heavy PM2.5 pollution

The level of PM2.5 dust recently exceeded safe levels in Bangkok and adjoining provinces and is expected to continue rising because most vehicles in the country use diesel engines.

Dust particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) can penetrate the lungs and impair their function. The elderly and young children are most at risk. The World Health Organisation recommends that PM2.5 readings should stay below 25 for safety, though the Thai government has set the safe level at 50.

Bangkok has been struggling with PM2.5 pollution for several years now and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up 70 permanent particle dust measuring stations in different parts of the city.

BMA is also regularly measuring exhaust emissions in areas with heavy traffic, residential zones and public parks, and has deployed monitoring vehicles in other parts of the capital.