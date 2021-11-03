Fri, November 19, 2021

Capitals dwellers advised to prepare for dust problem

Bangkokians should prepare for PM2.5 dust (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) during the cooler season from December to February, while real-time air quality information can be checked via websites and a phone application, the governor said on Wednesday.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted on Facebook on Wednesday that there is a chance that the PM2.5 dust is likely to exceed the standard value in January, as it usually happens every year. 

The governor said that in 2020, the capital began to experience the PM2.5 dust situation early in December, due to the spread down of the weakening cold air mass which caused weak or calm winds. Also, the prevailing wind that brings dust from the burnings in an open space from the central region and neighboring countries into the east side of Bangkok is causing PM2.5 dust to accumulate higher.


“There are 70 permanent PM2.5 dust monitoring stations throughout the capital. If any area is found with dust that exceeds the standard, the officials will urgently take action in order to control air pollution to be in the standard and safe for public health,” said Aswin.


The governor also urged Bangkokians to access the air quality information in real-time at www.air4bangkok.com, www.bangkokairquality.com and the AirBKK mobile phone application in a bid to prepare and protect themselves and their family.

