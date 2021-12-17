Thai police rescued 364 human-trafficking victims in 2021

“Most of the victims were rescued from Cambodia, while three were brought back from the UAE,” National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said.

“Several suspects, both Thai and foreigners, have been arrested in relation to the cases,” he said.

The biggest bust took place in November when the task force rescued more than 300 Thais from slave-like conditions in Phnom Penh. Nine Thais and 20 Chinese nationals were arrested for this operation.