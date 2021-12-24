Only 2 Bangkok countdown events cancelled, says govt spokesman

Private events can go ahead as planned, he added.

The events to be cancelled are the New Year Buddhist chanting ceremony scheduled to be held in the Town Square in Phra Nakhon district and the countdown on Lad Ya Road in Khlong San district.

“Private parties that have received permission from the BMA to hold events can proceed as planned, provided they adhere to the prevention measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration,” Thanakorn said.

These measures include ensuring all participants have been double-jabbed or have a negative test result via the ATK method and are wearing a facemask at all times. Consumption of alcohol is only allowed in open-air restaurants until 1am on New Year’s Day.

“Not all New Year countdown events in Bangkok have been cancelled as some may have thought,” Thanakorn added.