CAAT instructs airlines to prevent crowds at airports

Airlines have been instructed to hand out entry documents and other forms to passengers and have them filled out before the flight lands. This will ensure a smooth flow of passengers at terminals and curb the spread of Covid-19.
CAAT said it was implementing these new rules because many foreign visitors are entering the country with a Thailand Pass that was issued before Wednesday.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) suspended Thailand Pass registrations as of midnight on Wednesday and will review the situation again on January 4. However, some 200,000 people already hold a Thailand Pass and can enter the country.
Apart from entry documents, passengers also need to fill a consent form agreeing to take the mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival and on the fifth or sixth day of their stay in Thailand. The second test will be provided for free at designated public or private hospitals.
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
