No masks with valves allowed on domestic flights: CAAT

Pilots, crew members and passengers on domestic flights will be prohibited from wearing face masks with an exhalation valve, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director-general Suttipong Kongpool announced on Thursday.

He said the ban aims to curb the spread of Covid-19 and will be implemented immediately.

“The aim is to improve safety in air travel according to the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation,” he added.

Flight personnel and passengers are required to only wear medical or cloth masks at all times while on the plane. Exceptions can be made in an emergency situation.

CAAT is also urging flight operators to encourage passengers to carry an extra cloth or medical mask in case the one they are wearing is damaged or misplaced.

