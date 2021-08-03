CAAT allows Nok one-way Phuket- U-Tapao flights until August 5

Last week, Phuket's governor barred entry into the province for all vehicles coming from other provinces from August 3 to 16, as part of Covid-19 preventive measures. Exceptions will be made for medical, emergency and product transport vehicles

Rayong was recently added as a "dark-red" province due to the Covid-19 situation, prompting the CAAT to announce a ban on all flights to and from U-Tapao Airport after August 5.

Wutthiphum added that Nok operate five routes from U-Tapao -- Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phuket.

“The company had proposed that the governor and the CAAT allow passengers to fly out of Phuket from August 3 to 5 as there are still people who wish to leave the island,” he said.

“Nok will fly people to U-Tapao airport in Rayong and return to Phuket Airport with no passengers on board to pick up more travellers.”

Those who wish to book a flight from Phuket to U-Tapao during August 3-5, can visit nokair.com, call 1318 or download the Nok Air mobile application.