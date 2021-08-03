Wednesday, August 04, 2021

CAAT allows Nok one-way Phuket- U-Tapao flights until August 5

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has allowed Nok Air Plc to operate one-way flights from Phuket Airport to U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province until August 5 to facilitate travel for passengers who need to leave Phuket, the airline CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool said on Tuesday.

Last week, Phuket's governor barred entry into the province for all vehicles coming from other provinces from August 3 to 16, as part of Covid-19 preventive measures. Exceptions will be made for medical, emergency and product transport vehicles

Rayong was recently added as a "dark-red" province due to the Covid-19 situation, prompting the CAAT to announce a ban on all flights to and from U-Tapao Airport after August 5.

Wutthiphum added that Nok operate five routes from U-Tapao -- Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phuket.

“The company had proposed that the governor and the CAAT allow passengers to fly out of Phuket from August 3 to 5 as there are still people who wish to leave the island,” he said.

“Nok will fly people to U-Tapao airport in Rayong and return to Phuket Airport with no passengers on board to pick up more travellers.”

Those who wish to book a flight from Phuket to U-Tapao during August 3-5, can visit nokair.com, call 1318 or download the Nok Air mobile application.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

