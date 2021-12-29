Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

3 possible scenarios with Omicron in Thailand

The number of Omicron cases has surged across the world, with even Thailand recording over 500 patients so far.

The Public Health Ministry has said that infections will be closely monitored and has tasked the Department of Disease Control to come up with three scenarios:

Least favourable: This is the scenario that nobody wants but will arise if people do not adhere to prevention measures. It will take three to four months to control the disease with 30,000 new patients and as many as 180 deaths expected per day.

Possible: This scenario will occur if people follow the universal prevention measures and businesses follow the VUCA guidelines – vaccine, universal protection, Covid-free setting and antigen test kits. There will be up to 16,000 cases and some 100 deaths daily.

Most favourable: This will occur if people strictly adhere to prevention measures and avoid gatherings. Businesses, including bars and restaurants, strictly follow all prevention and protection measures. There will be some 10,000 new patients and 60 to 70 deaths per day. This will take one or two months to control.

 

3 possible scenarios with Omicron in Thailand

Related News

Only strict measures will keep Omicron infections low, warns expert

Faulty gene makes South Asians, Britons more susceptible to Covid-19, study finds

Israeli quarantine escapee to be charged, deported

Related News

Published : December 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.