Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Israeli quarantine escapee to be charged, deported

Israeli tourist Ohad Baruch, who was tracked down to Koh Samui on December 22 after escaping his quarantine in Bangkok, was sent to Thong Lor Police Station on Monday to face legal proceedings.

Once the court issues a ruling, Baruch will be deported under the Immigration Act.

The Israel national landed in Thailand on December 17 under the Test & Go scheme and left his hotel in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area before his RT-PCR test result was released.

The court subsequently issued an arrest warrant for the man and he was later caught at a restaurant on Samui island and charged with violating the emergency decree and communicable disease control act.

He was then escorted to Koh Samui Hospital for a Covid-19 test and was found to be negative.

However, Suphakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on December 23 that the earlier test showed Baruch was infected with the Omicron variant.

