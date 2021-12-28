Israeli quarantine escapee to be charged, deported

Once the court issues a ruling, Baruch will be deported under the Immigration Act.
The Israel national landed in Thailand on December 17 under the Test & Go scheme and left his hotel in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area before his RT-PCR test result was released.
The court subsequently issued an arrest warrant for the man and he was later caught at a restaurant on Samui island and charged with violating the emergency decree and communicable disease control act.
He was then escorted to Koh Samui Hospital for a Covid-19 test and was found to be negative.
However, Suphakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on December 23 that the earlier test showed Baruch was infected with the Omicron variant.
December 28, 2021
THE NATION
