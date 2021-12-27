Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Only strict measures will keep Omicron infections low, warns expert

A recent analysis conducted by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) shows that if no measures are taken to tackle the highly transmissible Omicron strain, Thailand will end up having to handle 30,000 new infections and up to 180 deaths daily.

In this scenario, it will take three to four months to control the outbreak, Public Health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday.

But if all relevant measures are strictly put in place, then daily infections and deaths may come down to 10,000 and up to 60 respectively, he said, adding that a lockdown would be the last resort.

He also said that though the Omicron strain is far more easily transmissible than Delta, the symptoms are relatively mild and can be controlled if everybody cooperates and gets their jabs.

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.