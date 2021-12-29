Hotels caught relaxing Test & Go measures will be removed from Charming Chiang Mai programme

His warning came after reports that some hotels in Chiang Mai had allowed visitors to leave their facilities to travel in the province even before their RT-PCR test results arrived, which would increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

“Furthermore, we have received complaints that some hotels under the Charming Chiang Mai programme failed to pick up tourists at the airport according to schedule, while others let their customers visit airport shops instead of remaining in the quarantine zone while awaiting transport,” he said.

“Hotel operators caught relaxing or violating disease control regulations will face punishment, from being issued a warning to being removed entirely from the programme,” Worawit said.