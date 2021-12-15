Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

The province aims to reduce the accident rate by 5 per cent from an average of hundred accidents per year since 2016.

All 25 districts will set up safety checkpoints on December 27 and introduce the campaign from December 29.

Each community will also have to organise a “1 Community, 1 Safe Road” project, with a close watch on accident risk spots.

The famous mountaintop attractions of Doi Inthanon, Doi Suthep, Doi Ang Khang and Doi Kham will see tight security. Visitors to these attractions are advised to use public transport to prevent accidents.

