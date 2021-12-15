Wed, December 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Chiang Mai is preparing to welcome tourists for New Year festivities by launching its “Safe Traffic Week” campaign from December 29 to January 4 coupled with intensive security at mountaintop attractions.

The provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation launched the campaign on Tuesday as a number of tourists are expected to celebrate the New Year in Chiang Mai.

The province aims to reduce the accident rate by 5 per cent from an average of hundred accidents per year since 2016.

All 25 districts will set up safety checkpoints on December 27 and introduce the campaign from December 29.

Each community will also have to organise a “1 Community, 1 Safe Road” project, with a close watch on accident risk spots.

The famous mountaintop attractions of Doi Inthanon, Doi Suthep, Doi Ang Khang and Doi Kham will see tight security. Visitors to these attractions are advised to use public transport to prevent accidents.

