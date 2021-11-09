Chiang Mai’s famous Doi Inthanon opens, but with restrictions

Visitors are required to register via the QueQ and CM-CHANA applications before arrival and use the ThaiChana app to check in and check out. The QueQ app takes registrations up to 15 days in advance.

At the gate, Thai tourists are required to present their national ID or driving licence, while foreigners must present their passports or other government-issued documents.

Visitors are also required to present ATK or RT-PCR test results taken no more than 72 hours ago plus proof of double vaccination. Former Covid-19 patients who have recovered less than three months ago must provide a medical certificate. Visitors with a body temperature of more than 37.5 °C will not be allowed to enter.

People are required to always wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Those wishing to stay overnight can book a house or tent space via https://nps.dnp.go.th/.