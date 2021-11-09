Sat, November 20, 2021

Chiang Mai’s famous Doi Inthanon opens, but with restrictions

Chiang Mai’s popular Doi Inthanon National Park is opening its doors to tourists from 5am on Wednesday with some mandatory regulations.

The park has marked out 21 spots for tourists, who will be allowed to enter in three timeslots – 5am to 10.30am, 10.31am to 2pm and 2.01pm to 6pm. The number of people at each viewpoint will be limited to no more than 100.

Visitors are required to register via the QueQ and CM-CHANA applications before arrival and use the ThaiChana app to check in and check out. The QueQ app takes registrations up to 15 days in advance.

At the gate, Thai tourists are required to present their national ID or driving licence, while foreigners must present their passports or other government-issued documents.

Visitors are also required to present ATK or RT-PCR test results taken no more than 72 hours ago plus proof of double vaccination. Former Covid-19 patients who have recovered less than three months ago must provide a medical certificate. Visitors with a body temperature of more than 37.5 °C will not be allowed to enter.

People are required to always wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Those wishing to stay overnight can book a house or tent space via https://nps.dnp.go.th/.

 

Registrations for the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail close at 5.30am daily and the first trek kicks off at 6.10am and the last at 3.50pm.

 

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

