Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Beautiful Doi Inthanon all set to reopen

Chiang Mais Doi Inthanon National Park will reopen to tourists from Wednesday as the weather there turns colder. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of nature on Thailands highest peak amid new health measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.

During the past week, many areas in the North have started to get cold, especially mountaintops.

On Monday morning, Doi Inthanon saw its lowest temperature in months – 7 degrees Celsius – coupled with cloudless skies, allowing locals to witness the first golden ray of dawn as winter sets in.

The park will accept no more than 100 tourists at a time, accepting only 30 per cent of walk-in visitors, while the other 70 per cent need to make a booking through the QueQ application.

Visitors are required to be fully vaccinated or obtain a virus test result. Face masks must be worn at all times and big gatherings are prohibited.

Beautiful Doi Inthanon all set to reopen

More than 70 per cent of officials and locals have now been vaccinated, and the national park has also received the SHA Plus rating to reassure visitors of safety.

Related news:

Beautiful Doi Inthanon all set to reopen

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.