Beautiful Doi Inthanon all set to reopen

The park will accept no more than 100 tourists at a time, accepting only 30 per cent of walk-in visitors, while the other 70 per cent need to make a booking through the QueQ application.

Visitors are required to be fully vaccinated or obtain a virus test result. Face masks must be worn at all times and big gatherings are prohibited.

More than 70 per cent of officials and locals have now been vaccinated, and the national park has also received the SHA Plus rating to reassure visitors of safety.

