Chiang Mai welcomes its first group of foreigners – golfers from Incheon

Supatcha Sawetiyaram, vice-chairman of the Northern Golf Resort Association, said on Thursday that the association is cooperating with Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Group to create a “Golf Sandbox” designed to attract golf enthusiasts to Chiang Mai and Lamphun.

He said four South Korean airlines – Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air and Jin Air – are set to bring 12,000 people on golfing holidays to Chiang Mai and Lamphun between November and March next year.

“These golfers are expected to spend approximately 4,000 baht per person per day, generating about 48 million baht during their stay,” he said. “We hope we can welcome tourists from Malaysia and Singapore in the next phase.”