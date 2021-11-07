Fri, November 19, 2021

Chiang Mai welcomes its first group of foreigners – golfers from Incheon

Chiang Mai International Airport welcomed a Jeju Air chartered flight carrying 83 South Korean travellers from Incheon on Friday night.

Worapong Moochaotai, an advisor to the Chiang Mai Tourism Council, said this was the first international flight to land in the North after nearly two years of travel restrictions.

The group had been booked into the Artitaya Golf & Resort Chiangmai in Lamphun province.

Supatcha Sawetiyaram, vice-chairman of the Northern Golf Resort Association, said on Thursday that the association is cooperating with Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Group to create a “Golf Sandbox” designed to attract golf enthusiasts to Chiang Mai and Lamphun.

He said four South Korean airlines – Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air and Jin Air – are set to bring 12,000 people on golfing holidays to Chiang Mai and Lamphun between November and March next year.

“These golfers are expected to spend approximately 4,000 baht per person per day, generating about 48 million baht during their stay,” he said. “We hope we can welcome tourists from Malaysia and Singapore in the next phase.”

He added that apart from offering golfing getaways, Chiang Mai and Lamphun will also be holding lots of traditional celebrations such as the Yee Peng lantern festival and Loy Krathong.

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

