Capturing ‘unseen’ splendour through Ayutthaya’s ‘Gate of Time’

This so-called Gate of Time, an arch created by the roots of two Bodhi trees intertwining over an ancient brick gate, has been included in Thailand’s list of “unseen” destinations.
The spot has become even more mysterious and eye-catching in the metre-high floodwaters.
A monk from Wat Si Pho nearby said tourists are willing to pay 100 baht per person to be brought to the site to capture the stunning sight of the sun shining through the arch at sunrise or sunset.
Meanwhile, a boatman said he can earn 1,200 to 2,000 baht per day thanks to the many photography enthusiasts who have been showing up and would regret the loss of income once floods recede.
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021