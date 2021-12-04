Booze can be served in Chiang Mai restaurants from Monday

This restriction is being lifted in a bid to boost tourism during the New Year break.

“Restaurants in Muang, Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim districts will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks from 11am to 2pm, and from 5pm to 11pm,” he said. “Live music will also be allowed, provided bands have no more than five members.”

However, musicians are not allowed to get close to diners and are prohibited from sitting or dancing with the customers.

On-stage dance shows are also prohibited.

“Eligible restaurants must employ the Covid-free setting standard and pass an evaluation by Provincial Communicable Disease Committee. The committee will then publish a list of certified establishments for customers to choose the safest option,” the governor said.

“Pubs, bars, karaoke joints and massage parlours will remain closed until further notice,” he added.