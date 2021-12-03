Chiang Mai offers cocktail vaccine of choice until December 5

“Recipients can choose to receive one of the following vaccine cocktails for first and second jabs: Pfizer + Pfizer, AstraZeneca + Pfizer, and Sinovac + AstraZeneca,” he said. “Those who choose the first cocktail must be 12 years old and over, while the two others require candidates who are 18 years old and over.”

People who are interested in second and third cocktails can walk-in and get a jab at all district vaccination units. Residents of Muang district can also get a jab at Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai Neurological Hospital, Suang Prung Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital. “The first jab of Pfizer vaccine for those who choose the first cocktail will be available at vaccination units in Central Festival Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai University on December 3 only,” he added.

Songyos also said that since April this year Chiang Mai has recorded total Covid-19 deaths of 130 persons, 85 per cent of whom have never received a vaccine and were in high-risk groups. “Elders aged over 60 and those who have underlying health problems should get vaccinated immediately to prevent severe symptoms and deaths from Covid-19,” he warned.

