Chiang Mai Airport ready to serve passengers from Monday

Wichit said the airport can process up to 100 passengers per hour and it will take up to three hours to clear passengers from one flight.

Departing passengers will be checked for their temperature upon entering the building before they go forward to file for VAT return, check in, load their baggage, undergo security check, passport check before moving on to the waiting lounge for boarding.

Adjustments have been made in the airport’s departure area, including the addition of more X-ray machines, more passport checking counters and an expanded waiting hall to allow for social distancing.

Wichit said Jeju Air will land in Chiang Mai from Incheon every Friday, with the first flight arriving on November 5 at 10.30pm and taking off again at 11.30pm.