Chiang Mai Airport ready to serve passengers from Monday

Upon arrival, passengers will have their temperature and health documents checked before they proceed to immigration, baggage pick up, customs inspection, and then can meet their tour operators to be taken to their hotel.
Wichit said the airport can process up to 100 passengers per hour and it will take up to three hours to clear passengers from one flight.
Departing passengers will be checked for their temperature upon entering the building before they go forward to file for VAT return, check in, load their baggage, undergo security check, passport check before moving on to the waiting lounge for boarding.
Adjustments have been made in the airport’s departure area, including the addition of more X-ray machines, more passport checking counters and an expanded waiting hall to allow for social distancing.
Wichit said Jeju Air will land in Chiang Mai from Incheon every Friday, with the first flight arriving on November 5 at 10.30pm and taking off again at 11.30pm.
Related News
Suvarnabhumi Airport gets ready for Thailand’s Nov 1 opening
27 flights heading to Thailand next week
Thai skies will get busy again from November, says AeroThai
He said AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur-Chiang Mai and Asiana’s Incheon-Chiang Mai flights will also start soon.
From Monday, Chiang Mai Airport can expect up to 102 domestic flights daily from different local destinations, including Bangkok, Hua Hin, U-Tapao, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Hat Yai.
Wichit said Chiang Mai Airport was ready to welcome visitors and hopes the tourism sector will recover soon under the “new normal”.
Published : October 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021
Published : Oct 30, 2021