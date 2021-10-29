27 flights heading to Thailand next week

CAAT said the 27 flights are scheduled to land in both Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport and will deliver 15,230 passengers.

The airlines include Korean Air, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Singapore Airlines, KLM, Air India, Edelweiss Air, Lufthansa, Air France, Etihad Airways among others.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Thailand was ready to welcome tourists, especially those who come by air. CAAT has been instructed to release guidelines on entering and exiting the country in different languages and ensure the regulations are announced onboard every flight heading to the country.