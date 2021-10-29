Fri, October 29, 2021

27 flights heading to Thailand next week

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Friday that 27 international flights are set to land in Thailand from November 1 to 5.

The country is reopening on Monday to three types of tourists, namely double jabbed visitors from 46 countries and territories, fully jabbed tourists allowed to travel in the 17-province “blue zone” and tourists who agree to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

CAAT said the 27 flights are scheduled to land in both Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport and will deliver 15,230 passengers.

The airlines include Korean Air, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Singapore Airlines, KLM, Air India, Edelweiss Air, Lufthansa, Air France, Etihad Airways among others.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Thailand was ready to welcome tourists, especially those who come by air. CAAT has been instructed to release guidelines on entering and exiting the country in different languages and ensure the regulations are announced onboard every flight heading to the country.

Published : October 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

