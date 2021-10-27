Thailand Pass will be a boon to tourism industry, promises minister

“Hotel bookings under the Phuket Sandbox scheme for November went up considerably after October 21, when the list of 46 low-risk countries from where double-jabbed tourists can arrive without having to quarantine was released,” Pipat said.

“We expect the number of rooms reserved for November to surpass all other months since the sandbox scheme started in July.

“With the introduction of the Thailand Pass, the number of foreign travellers will likely rise from November until yearend, especially among those who had to suspend trips they had planned earlier,” he added. “This will help revive Thailand’s tourism industry, which has been suffering from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis for almost two years now.”