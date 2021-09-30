Thu, September 30, 2021

Consulate General posts updated rules on quarantine for foreign visitors

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Royal Thai Consulate General posted updated regulations on the quarantine period for foreign visitors to Thailand, effective from October 1.

According to the post, the quarantine period for travellers entering Thailand from tomorrow, October 1, will be reduced to the following:

- Not less than 7 days for visitors holding a vaccination certificate of vaccines approved by the Public Health Ministry of Thailand (as of September 22). They are CoronaVac or Sinovac; AstraZeneca or Covishield; Pfizer or Comirnaty; Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson); Moderna; Sinopharm or Covilo; and Sputnik V. Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated more than 14 days before the travel date and must present the certificate to officials at the port of arrival.

- Not less than 10 days for travellers without a vaccine certificate or those foreigners who have not received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The quarantine period will be determined by Health Control officers upon each visitor’s arrival in Thailand.

- Travellers entering the kingdom from October 1 with a COE (certificate of entry) prior to September 28 may use the current COE to enter Thailand.

Health Control officers will review the vaccine certificate and determine the quarantine period based on regulations at that time.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 202-684-8493 or 202-431-0882.

